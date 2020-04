An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a 9-year-old girl, Sloan Lipnick, who was last seen in the Denver metro area early Saturday morning.

Sloan is 4-foot-2 and 65 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Sloan was possibly traveling with Carly Lipnick, 39. They could be traveling in a 2012 white Audi Q5 with Colorado license plate OWO236.

Basalt Police is also involved in her search.

If seen, please call 911 immediately.