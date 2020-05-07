Ambulance Call Numbers Significantly Differ From Last Year's

Compared to this time last year-- local 911 calls are significantly lower-- in almost all categories... except for one.

"When we dig a little bit deeper, what we actually find is our most serious medical calls, which are our advanced life-support transports to the hospital are way up. It's all the other calls that are really really down,” said Ellis Thompson-Ellis, Grand Junction Fire Department Community Outreach Specialist.

They've seen a ten percent increase in the volume of very critical calls and have experienced over 400 suspected Covid-19 calls since mid-march.

Like many first responders around the country, they've also experienced a shortage of personal protective equipment…

"We're at a point now where we do have enough, and we're working with hospitals to reuse and sterilize what we can and make it last as long as we can."

