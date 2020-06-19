Montrose community rallies behind hospital amidst COVID-19 financial setbacks

The Montrose Community is rallying together to help their local hospital.

Montrose Memorial Hospital has experienced financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now businesses and people in the community are pulling together donations to help them out.

Montrose Ford Nissan was one of such businesses and donated $5,700 during the month of May, by donating a portion of every car sale.

“As a family owned and operated business for over 30 years, Montrose Ford Nissan has been a strong supporter of the community," says Executive Manager Wes Abbott. "We appreciate all the people who have supported us by buying local and wanted to give back to a great organization in need."

With the cancellation of elective procedures and surgeries throughout the organization and the temporary closure or dramatic reduction of specific services, millions of dollars were lost in the past months.