Biden nabs Klobuchar, Buttigieg backing on Super Tuesday eve

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg are uniting behind Joe Biden’s presidential bid as the Democratic Party’s moderate wing scrambles to boost the former vice president just hours before Super Tuesday.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Party's Blue NC Celebration, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Klobuchar suspended her campaign and endorsed Biden on Monday, a day after Buttigieg announced his exit.

Buttigieg planned to announce his support for Biden later Monday at a rally in Dallas that Klobuchar also planned to attend.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is casting himself as the clear moderate alternative to fiery progressive Bernie Sanders now that other moderates are dropping out.

The urgency of the moment reflected deep concerns from the Democratic establishment that Sanders was positioned to seize a significant delegate lead when 14 states, one U.S. territory vote on Tuesday.

Billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Elizabeth Warren also remain in the race.

Klobuchar canceled a rally in her home state after protesters took over the stage shouting for her to drop out of the presidential race.

Klobuchar was scheduled to speak Sunday at St. Louis Park High School ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

But dozens of protesters took the stage chanting “black lives matter” and “Myon.” That’s a reference to a black teen, Myon Burrell, sentenced to life in prison while Klobuchar was the county’s top prosecutor.

An Associated Press investigation questioned Klobuchar’s handling of the 2002 case.

Super Tuesday is the biggest day of the primary calendar.

Fourteen states vote in primaries from the Atlantic to the Pacific, including the two most populous states, California and Texas.

Some key questions ahead of Tuesday’s vote:

- Can Sanders put it away? Super Tuesday represents his biggest chance to prove his case.

- Does Biden emerge as the clear alternative, now that Buttigieg and Klobuchar have dropped out?

- Does former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s billions in ad spending move votes? It will be his first time on the ballot in the 2020 race.

