Antibody treatment advances at SCL Health

Coronavirus numbers near almost 2 million globally and there still is no cure. But health care providers are using plasma from coronavirus survivors to help find a treatment-- and folks over at St. Mary’s are helping.

Convalescent plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient could be life-saving for those sick with the disease. The plasma may contain antibodies to the virus and a transfusion of this plasma might make the person better. We have an advantage here-- St. Mary’s is home to the regional blood center. Outside of its normal role to supply critical blood products to Colorado’s rural hospitals, the blood center will now be able to harvest and process this plasma and give the therapy to COVID patients.

They’re looking for donors. To donate, you must participate in a pre-screening process and be symptom-free for at least 14 days. Interested donors should email their name and contact information to convalescentplasma@sclhealth.org or call 303-813-5230.

