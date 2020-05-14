Appleton Elementary “Promotional Parade”

Appleton Elementary School hosted a “Promotional Parade” to celebrate their 5th graders moving on to middle school.

Students stayed in their cars and were met with honks and sirens as faculty cheered them on as they drove by. Before the parade began some teachers spent time going to students homes with diplomas and goodie bags.

Prior to COVID-19 fifth graders were sent-off with a ceremony in the gym and given a “walk of honor” with an audience of parents and the school’s younger students.

“They work extraordinarily hard and we’re so proud of the growth that they’ve put in, despite the challenges that have come to them this year,” says Shae McCurry, Appleton Elementary 5th grade teacher.

Another tradition the school has includes the writing of “legacy essays,” which states the legacy each graduating fifth grader would like to leave behind.

