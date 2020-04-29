Application for Fruita's small business loans

Fruita has come out with the "Fruita Small Business Emergency Assistance Fund" to assist businesses that are facing hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund, produced through a partnership between the City of Fruita and the Business Incubator Center, will provide loans to small businesses that are within Fruita city limits.

They say that this loan can cover up to two month's cost of operations.

If you are a small business within Fruita city limits, check out the application for this loan here