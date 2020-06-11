Suspect identified from May 27th stabbing

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office has obtained an arrest warrant for Jacob Box, 35, of Clifton, in relation to a stabbing incident from May 27.

On that day, deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault in front of a residence on F 1/2 Road near 32 Road, in which an adult male was found severely injured.

The 47-year-old male victim was found with several stab wounds and was transported to the hospital via ambulance. He was then later flown to the University Hospital in Utah for advanced medical care, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

He has since been released from the hospital.

Jacob Box, who is already in custody on unrelated charges, is facing these new charges from this incident:

-Criminal Attempt of Murder in the Second Degree

- Assault in the First Degree