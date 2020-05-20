BREAKING: Carbondale passes ordinance to require mask wearing where public interaction is likely

The Town of Carbondale Board of Trustees passed an emergency ordinance that requires the public to wear face coverings or a mask where public interaction is likely.

This goes into effect immediately.

This includes in retail grocery stores, restaurants, and other places that are accessible by customers.

The exceptions to this are children under the age of two, and persons for whom a face covering would cause breathing impairment from an existing health condition.

Violations of the ordinance will be penalized $50 for a first offense, and $100 for a second offense and a summons to a municipal court for any subsequent offenses.

“The only way we can return to normalcy is to contain the spread of the virus and the best way to do that us is to double-down on precautions—including the wearing of a mask—as businesses start to open up again,” said Marty Silverstein, Town of Carbondale Trustee. “Science is telling us the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example via speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.