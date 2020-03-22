BREAKING: Gov. Polis orders non essential businesses to reduce workforce by 50%

In a press conference Sunday evening, Governor Polis ordered nonessential workplaces to reduce their workforce by 50%

He stated that if your workplace can reduce it by more than 50 percent, through telecommuting and other avenues, to do it. In a press release, Polis states, "the executive order directs all employers to implement telework options to the greatest extent possible. The telework is not practical or possible, employers are encouraged to stagger work schedules to reduce the proximity of employees during work hours and to keep employees on payroll."

Gov. Polis says to stay home in the “greatest extent possible unless you need medical care.” #colorado — Calvin Corey (@ccoreynews) March 22, 2020

Also in the presser, Polis explained that as of now, Colorado is 7,000 short in ventilators when COVID-19 peaks in the state.

Polis was critical of the federal government's response, and said, "others need to step up and here in Colorado we are doing and will do just that."

The order takes effect on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and is set to last through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020.

