BREAKING: Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Montrose County

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 6:51 PM, Mar 23, 2020

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) On Monday evening, Montrose County Public Health confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Montrose County.

The individual is a 35- year old male and is currently in quarantine at his residence. The individual unveiled he had spent time in Crested Butte.

In a statement, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator & Communicable Specialist, Lisa Gallegos says "Testing has been delayed and we expect to see results in clusters- which is why today's numbers on negative tests have also increased. We are continuing to work with Montrose Memorial Hospital and the CDPHE to provide additional testing for our area."

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus