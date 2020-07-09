Baseball team for adults with special needs looks for a home in GJ

Alternative Baseball Organization is looking to make it’s mark in Grand Junction. ABO, who have been featured on ESPN, is an organization for teens 15 and older and adults with autism and other disabilities to truly experience the game of baseball. There are clubs across the country including Colorado Springs.

The Grand Valley already has Challenger baseball for those with special needs. But ABO provides a more traditional program. There is no buddy system for players, the program will use wooden bats, have base stealing, a dropped third strike and even some traveling. Taylor Duncan, the founder of ABO who also lives with autism, calls it a baseball experience rather than a baseball team because of the bond players form.

"Those bonds are so strong that they’re going to last them for the rest of their lives. They win together, they lose together. They go through hot streaks together, they go through cold streaks together. Well, guess what, you go through the same things in life too. You learn the skills through baseball and apply it to other areas of life,” says Duncan.

Players of any level can register. They are also looking for coaches and umpires.

For more information, please visit www.alternativebaseball.org

