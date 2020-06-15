Bear who entered Colorado Springs area home euthanized

A bear that entered into a northwest Colorado Springs home was euthanized by wildlife officials on Sunday.

“It's always a hard day when we have to euthanize a bear,” said District Wildlife Manager Cassidy English in a news release over the incident. “Our mission is to protect wildlife. When bears become habituated to people, they can become a threat to public safety. This is why it is so important that our community works together to keep wildlife wild.”

The bear reportedly entered into the home after ripping a screen off of the homeowners patio door. The homeowner was in the kitchen when she saw the bear coming in. She was able to leave through the front door, and was uninjured.

When wildlife officers arrived at the home, they found the bear sitting on the owner's couch.

This bear had been previously seen in a northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood, and because it had found its way back into a populated area and that is was clearly looking for food, wildlife officers made the difficult decision to put the bear down.

"Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easily accessible human food, garbage, birdseed or other attractants. A bear’s natural drive to eat can overcome its wariness of humans. Bears that get too comfortable around people can learn to open doors, destroy property or even become aggressive towards humans," CPW said.