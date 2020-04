As we slowly re-open Colorado, some are excited, others are concerned.

No matter how you’re feeling about it, there are some really easy things we can all do to help each other stay safe when we’re out in community spaces.



Wear a mask when you go out, and stay six feet away from people who live in other households.



When we do these two things, I protect you, and you protect me.



Show your community support, show your creativity, and help keep each other safe!