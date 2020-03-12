Bin 707 Chef is 2020 James Beard Award Semi Finalist

A local restaurant owner is being recognized on a national scale.

Chef and owner of Bin 707 Josh Niernberg is a semifinalist for the 2020 James Beard Award. He's standing alongside chefs from five other states in the Mountain Region category and is the only one from the Western Slope. Through this recognition, Niernberg hopes to bring attention to the Western Slope’s unique culinary signature.

"To focus on what's been here, the history of the Grand Valley, the agritourism that's been here and the agriculture that's been here for so long and to just try to showcase that as a sense of place has been our goal in the restaurants since day one,” says Neirnberg.

The twenty chefs will be narrowed down to ten finalists on March 25th and a winner will be chosen about a month after that.