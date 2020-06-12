CMU removes the Walker name

CMU made a big decision on Friday. President Tim Foster says he talked with students, alumni and staff and decided that Walker's involvement with the KKK didn't warrant a stadium in his honor.

The outrage of the death of George Floyd is creating history across the country and has made it’s way to grand Junction. Walter walker ran an editorial in the Daily Sentinel but in 1924, Walker brought and led the KKK to Grand Junction.

"I think that’s a really good idea and I’m really happy that the school is taking action. Because as we all know, USA and pretty much the world is going through difficult times about racism,” says CMU Soccer player, Ramses Atahualpa.

CMU Football player was one of the attendees at Fridays' discussion.

"People had different beliefs on certain little topics on how to move forward. But most of it was everybody agreeing that the name should be taken down,” says Aaron Howard.

“Having a real robust conversation with a number of people on the committee, some of color, some of not. Looking at that from present time. Our conclusion is no one is looking to erase him from history, but to honor him with the naming of a field…maybe not appropriate,” says Tim Foster, CMU President.

The idea to name the field after Walter Walker was from a donation.

President Foster says, they won’t be in a bind with the donor by removing the name.

When scouting colleges, students don’t really think about the people behind the name

“I knew about him because of this group. I didn’t know about him because of this group,” says Atahualpa.

But some students say they're not sure if this be a factor had they known Walker’s history before committing to CMU.

"I can tell you i don’t know, i’m going to be honest. Because you have athletes that are more focused on their sport. But i do think it would hurt the black culture, coming to this school,” says Howard.

By 1926 Walker turned his back on the KKK by turning the community against them and the groups numbers slowly declined.

CMU is not in a rush to rename their field. They also say there is no specific time frame of when they’ll take down the name.