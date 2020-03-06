Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed in state, Catholic school closes over virus concerns

After state officials confirmed the first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, six more presumptive positive cases have been confirmed on Friday.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says that there are two cases in Denver County, three in Douglas County, one in Eagle County, one in El Paso County, and one in Summit County.

They say at least five have recently traveled internationally.

They consider all the cases presumptive positive because it has only been confirmed by the state, and has yet to have been tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

“The increase in positive tests is not unexpected, and based on the experience of other states, the public health and health care systems have been preparing for additional cases,” said Executive Director of CDPHE Jill Hunsaker Ryan.

St. Anne's Episcopal School in the Denver area announced they have closed due to concerns of exposure to the virus according to state officials.

We will continue to update this story.