The first positive case of COVID-19 has been announced in Larimer County after an overnight test was done by the state. It is a woman in her 50's who had recently been diagnosed with pneumonia.

This is the first positive case in the county.

Officials say the patient had been diagnosed with pneumonia recently.

This brings the total cases in Colorado to nine. Denver, Douglas, Eagle, El Paso, Summit, and now Larimer Counties all have at least one confirmed case of the virus.