CPW urges boaters to follow health guidelines

Many people might be heading to the lake on the weekend many other places are shut down, but CPW asks folks to continue to follow health guidelines... even on the water.

While boating is still open, CPW urges folks to only go boating in your local area. They say park rangers have seen an increase in large gatherings of people close together on boats at the state parks that have lakes. They urge boaters to only hit the lake with the people who are currently living with you; don’t invite your friends or extended family to join in during this time of social distancing. Across the Colorado, state parks are seeing more visitors than this time last year.

