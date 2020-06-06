Caprock Academy graduation

Graduation ceremonies are still being celebrated across the valley…

Caprock Academy held their graduation yesterday evening and Thursday for their graduating class of 24.

There was a total of three ceremonies each day.

They worked with the Mesa County Public Health Department to plan the graduation with 6 graduates in each ceremony.

The charter school will complete phase two of their expansion at the end of this month.

“It’s extremely important-- these seniors have actually been with the school—this is our first kindergarten class so they’ve been with us for 13 years. Most of them have been with us that entire time.” Andrew Collins, head of school, Caprock Academy.

The addition will include 24 classrooms, larger band and choir rooms, and a gym.

