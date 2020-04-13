Chamber of Commerce offer resources to save local businesses

Grand Junction businesses are being heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Grand Junction Area Chamber have conducted surveys to try and determine the impact. In the latest survey that took place Friday, April 10, 38% of respondents said they had seen a 50% decline in gross receipts. 40% of respondents in the most recent survey indicated they had been forced to furlough or lay off workers. The Chambers of Commerce in the valley are teaming up to offer resources to area businesses.

"Thats what we are trying to do is help them navigate and get them to the resources that are out there. Hopefully those resources will come in a timely fashion and we'll be able to move beyond this, " says Diane Schwenke, CEO GJ Area Chamber.

In both surveys over 50% of the respondents were from businesses with 25 or less employees and a wide variety of industry sectors.