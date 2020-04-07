Charter Spectrum raises minimum wage to $20

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- Charter Communications CEO Tom Rutledge announced that the company will be permanently raising its minimum wage to $20 per hour.

This increase will be implemented immediately for frontline field techs and customer service call center employees.

Frontline hourly workers will receive an immediate $1.50 increase per hour, and subsequent increases so that all current and future hourly employees will have a wage of 20$ an hour or more by 2022.

Before this, the company had a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

In a statement, Charter Communications says, "Our employees are our greatest resource and we're doing everything we can to protect them."

 
