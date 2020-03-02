Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women

“Hardball” host Chris Matthews says he’s retiring from MSNBC.

The host opened his show Monday evening by saying he was retiring from the network and apologizing for comments he made to women.

Matthews made the announcement at the top of his show, announcing it would be his last.

After he was done, the show went into a commercial break, and Matthews did not return.

He said compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, himself included, thought were OK “were never OK.”

