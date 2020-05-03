Churches prepare for services under Mesa County's safer-at-home plans

Under Mesa County's safer-at-home plan finalized Thursday, Churches were finally able to open their doors Sunday... to 50 people, or 30% of their fire code-- whichever one is smaller.

Some churches, like Victory Life Church, stuck with online services this weekend in order to prepare for seeing fifty people next Sunday. For now, they're asking their congregation to sign up online and have the service be first come, first serve, although will ensure it's not the same 50 people allowed in each week. Others, like Canyon View Vineyard Church, are not opening up just yet.

"Our auditorium seats comfortably around 1,200 to 1,500 people, so if we had 50 people in there, there would be a very high awareness that things are not back to normal. So instead of doing that, we want to have an excellent atmosphere presented online and with our social media services," explains Tim Brown, pastor with Canyon View Vineyard Church.

Smaller groups at Canyon View are getting together for service watch parties. Both Canyon View and Victory Life say they're anxiously awaiting Governor Polis's OK to gather in even larger groups. Churches have been closed to gatherings of more than ten people since the end of March.