City Market to shift hours to meet senior citizen shoppers needs

Starting on March 20, City Market is dedicating the first shopping hour on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. to the shopping needs of senior citizens.

In a press release from City Market, it reads, "City Market wants to provide our at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need while avoiding busier and more crowded shopping times."

For all other customers, the store will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

They finished the press release by saying, "We have also been inspired to see local communities working together to shop on behalf of seniors and

other at-risk customers. We are asking our customers to be patient, to be kind to one another and our associates, and to shop responsibly and purchase what you need, knowing that we will continue to replenish stores daily with the supplies and products our customers need most."