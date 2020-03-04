City branding initiative

What do you think about Grand Junction? That’s what Visit GJ wants to know. This week consultants with the hired branding company ‘Destination Think!’ are here to meet with the community, to get a taste of what you think is special.

“Such close access to all the mountain ranges. All the hiking and camping and fishing we get to do,” says resident, Tia Bond.

“Do fun things, eat gelato, eat pizza,” says resident, Nicholas Barfoot.

“Growing up here I just love how much the community focuses on the youth and just our overall well-being,” says resident, Amber Diaz.

Elevating the city’s brand is something Visit GJ has been working on for the last year and a half.

“Branding a community is a typical exercise and often times if it’s done well, it will last five to ten years for the community,” says Director of Visit Grand Junction, Elizabeth Fogarty.

But now they are making an extra effort towards receiving community feedback.

“Some of the things we hear consistently are how friendly it is here, how unique our geography is. Having over 100 art sculptures downtown is unusual. That’s not something that you see even outside this country,” says Fogarty.

The feedback that Visit GJ receives will go along with data that they acquire. Non-residents opinions about Grand Junction will also be considered in the data.

“It’s been a significant focus for this brand initiative and it will really develop what we call our brand DNA as a community. We have DNA and that should come through the locals,” says Fogarty.

This Friday Visit GJ will be holding three one hour sessions that the public is welcome to attend. They will also be hosting a drop in session. They will be at the Grand Junction Convention Center.

Community Engagement Sessions: Friday, March 6 at 9 am - 10 am, 12 pm - 1 pm, and 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm.

Community Drop-in Session: Friday, March 6 at 2-4 pm (takes approximately 20 minutes).

Their website also features a survey you can take to express thoughts and ideas about the city. So far they have received over 650 responses to the survey.

Visit GJ says they are hoping to wrap up the research collection by early summer.

