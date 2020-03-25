City encourages positivity through #GJStrong

Another day, another COVID-19 update from the City of Grand Junction… today the City talked about some of the good things to come out of this health pandemic.

The case number in Mesa County remains the same and Grand Junction city leaders are working hard to combat the economic crisis. What we saw today was really discussion of some positive things going on in the community during a time of uncertainty and fear.

Local hospitals are feeling the love from a grateful public; thank-yous coming in many forms, like the donations of supplies, personal protection equipment, and even meals. Even small acts of kindness like shopping for a neighbor or continuing to support small, local businesses... Today, Incident Commander and Police Chief Doug Shoemaker encouraged folks to share some positivity.

“As we see good things within our community and we see other people doing great things and helping one another, one way to really spread that message is like, for example, through twitter, a hashtag that trends. We want people to really look at how strong of a community we truly are. Starting the hashtag #GJStrong, we really want to say, 'Look, we're all in this together,’” Shoemaker says.

If you see something good, make sure to snap a picture and share it with the hashtag #GJStrong.

In looking for a silver lining during these scary times, local hospitals say COVID-19 also has fast-tracked the federal government's approval of telemedicine.

This means that even after the coronavirus crisis has subsided, more people can be under a doctor's care without having to leave their home.

