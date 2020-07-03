Delta one of few towns to hold fireworks display in Western Colorado

Firework displays will be very limited in Western Colorado because of high fire danger.

Photo of Confluence Park (Chris Schumann)

However, Delta has been granted a permit for a fireworks display by the state. There are several restrictions in place to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In fact, people are asked to watch from their homes and stay away from Confluence Park where the display will originate from.

"The primary thing that the city of Delta is concerned with is, stay away from the park. Celebrate with your family in your home or wherever you choose to gather but we want to keep gatherings to a minimum," says Delta Mayor Nathan Clay.

The city says if you choose not to stay home, stay in your vehicle at all times, and to keep your vehicle 6 feet apart from any other vehicle. Do not block any streets, and do not park on the highway. Lastly, don't gather in groups and wear a face mask when out in public.