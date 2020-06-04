City of Grand Junction Street Maintenance

If you've been around town at all recently, you may have seen some construction... and you might be seeing it for a little longer.

That's because the City of Grand Junction has made a commitment to street maintenance.

This year's chip seal program will cover 85 lane miles and the street overlay will cover 45 roads.

“Good roads are good for all of us, and good for our emergency responders and good for us to move around the community—and it represents that we take care of our assets,” says Trent Prall, public works director, City of Grand Junction.

$33 million is the amount allotted from 2017 through 2022.

The money comes from sales tax revenue and from a voter-approved measure back in 2017.

The 2020 funding is $2.8 million from the sales tax for capital improvements and 3 million from a 2017 voter-approved measure.

A pavement condition index is used determine which roads need fixing.

