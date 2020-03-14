City of Grand Junction announces closures

City leaders in Grand Junction have decided to close several facilities in the community.

The decision comes after the announcement Saturday of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Mesa County.

Facility closures:

• Avalon Theatre will be closed with no events until further notice.

• Bookcliff Activity Center.

• Grand Junction Convention Center (formerly Two Rivers Convention Center) will close tonight at 6:00 P.M.

• Grand Junction Senior Recreation Center.

• Grand Junction Visitor's Center.

• Las Colonias Park Amphitheater – no immediate shows are currently scheduled.

• Lincoln Park Barn.

• Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool.

• All Parks restroom facilities including Canyon View, Eagle Rim, Las Colonias, Lincoln Park, Sherwood Park, 5th Street Restrooms, Duck Pond, Rocket Park and West Lake. Restrooms that have been closed for the winter will remain closed.

• All Parks shelter rentals through April 6.

Program and Event Cancellations:

• All recreation programs are cancelled until further notice. This includes Bingo scheduled for the evening of March 14 at the Senior Recreation Center, and Tai Chi, HIGH Fitness, Line Dance and Yoga classes at the Lincoln Park Barn.

• Additional programming is cancelled through April 6. This includes Swim Lessons, A Day of Mindfulness (Postponed to a later date), TJL Softball Tournament, Karate, Kinder Sports, Babysitter's Training, Fencing.

• Softball tournaments scheduled for March 21-23, March 27-29, and April 3-5 will be cancelled.

• All programs at Canyon View Park including Fire FC, Mesa County Youth Football, and Grand Valley Lacrosse.

• The Home Remodeling and Garden show scheduled for March 15 at Grand Junction Convention Center is cancelled.

• Groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station #6 on March 26.

• Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Sherwood Park playground on March 24.

According to city officials, golf courses will remain open.

We're told that the Parks and Rec Department will issue full or partial refunds for events depending on the start date.

If you have business you need to take care of at City Hall, you are asked to visit the city's website for information and contact information.

The website is http://www.gjcity.org/.

Additional information about COVID-19:

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

Make sure you wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth if you haven't washed your hands. Health officials say it's also important to stay home if you are sick and to keep your kids home if they are sick.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC's website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.