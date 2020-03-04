City recognized for financial reporting

The city of Grand Junction is being recognized for a significant accomplishment.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada is awarding Grand Junction for their financial statements. The award goes to cities that give a Comprehensive Annual report of their budget-- clearly laying out its financial statements and making it easy for residents to read and understand.

“I think it shows the commitment of city staff, city council, city management, supporting the whole process all the way from the budget development process to the financial reports, to submitting for the award and receiving the award; it all goes to together and I think it shows that commitment to the citizens of fair financial reporting and reporting that people will understand,” said Jodi Romero, City of Grand Junction Finance Director.

The city has now won this award numerous times. The report includes the results of the annual audit, as well as a comprehensive report of the city's financial statements.

