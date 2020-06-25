Civil War statue toppled in Denver

The Civil War statue that sits in front of the Colorado State Capitol was toppled over last night, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The statue was a commemoration for the Colorado soldiers who went and fought in the Civil War according to the state's website.

The statue depicts a Civil War cavalryman, dismounted with a rifle in hand.

CSP says that the Denver Police Department is handling the investigation into the vandalism. Denver PD says they do not have much to go on at this time.

The statue was designed by Captain Jack Howland, a member of the First Colorado Cavalry.

We will continue to update this story when more information is received.