Clerk and Recorder's offices closed to public, mail in, phone, online services available

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) While offices for the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder may be closed, the county is urging residents to use their online services.
Clerks will be working from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from home working on processing calls and online services.
Vehicle registration, tag renewals, duplicate registration or title requests, address changes, and more, can all be done online at https://mydmv.colorado.gov/
Appointments for marriage licenses are being accepted, but they are limiting the appointments to only the bride and groom to protect against the spread of COVID-19.