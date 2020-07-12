On Sunday, CDOT began the week-long Click It or Ticket campaign to enforce drivers and passengers to wear their seat belt.

The simple task of wearing a seat belt can keep you and others from getting hurt. Mesa County is just one percent away from being one of the top five counties with the lowest seat belt use.

In 2019,196 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes in the state. The state rate of those using seat belts is 88%. But Mesa county’s rate, 82%.

“In order for a seat belt to work, you have to wear it properly. Our advice is that if you’re in the market for a car, that one of the most important things is to test out on that vehicle is how well a seat belt fits,” says Sam Cole, CDOT.

From 2015-2019, 27 of the 50 fatalities in Mesa County were un-belted. Last year alone, 6 of the 9 fatalities weren’t wearing a belt.

A ticket for not buckling up starts at $65.00.

For more information about seat belt safety or car seat safety, visit codot.gov/safety/seatbelts-carseats

