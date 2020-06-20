Clifton Christian Church holds drive-thru food pantry

The economic impact from covid-19 has caused food insecurity throughout the valley…a drive-thru food pantry at Clifton Christian Church today helped some who are struggling.

The church says they managed to maintain social distancing guidelines by keeping everyone in their cars.

They like this set-up so much so that they hope to keep it this way in the coming years.

The event takes place Wednesdays, Fridays and the third Saturday of every month.

Food Bank of the Rockies, grocery programs, and financial donations all contribute to the pantry.

"We're in a different time—people are struggling. There is no need right now for you to be struggling for food in Mesa County right now, with the programs that have opened up due for covid and food insecurity should not be an issue," says Jackie Feaster, director of food and clothing.

The church averages around 300 households every Saturday-- 485 is the largest number they've seen so far.

