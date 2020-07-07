Clifton residents band together to improve area

Residents in Clifton are banding together to improve the reputation and livability of the area.

They want to see safety improvements and trash pickup moving forward.

Clifton community outreach, along with the Colorado trust, and a group of Clifton residents have partnered up.

They also want to get rid of the stigma attached to the area.

"I feel like there's-- that's just what people feel about Clifton that this is where all the drug-addicts and criminals are at and it's not that at all, Clifton is much broader than that,” says Elizabeth Christensen, Clifton Community Outreach Assistant and Clifton resident.

They don't want to do it alone though-- they want the insight from the of the Clifton community to make it all happen.

