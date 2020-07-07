Variance protection plan for local businesses

The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce and Mesa County Health Department has partnered with Hoskin, Farina and Kampf Law Firm and the Daily Sentinel to help navigate local businesses during the pandemic.

They will host a series of webinars every Wednesday at 10 AM starting tomorrow.

Which will be covering liability, pandemic truths and myths, business insurance, employee safety and the latest health orders.

They will also be talking about a five-star scale which will be implemented to measure how well individual businesses are maintaining a healthy environment.

Each session will last 10 to 20 minutes followed by a live chat session.

“We want to protect that as we see the potential for cases rising and the opportunity for even more openness with regard to the economy,” says Diane Schwenke, president and CEO, Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone is able to watch them by registering on the Grand Junction Chamber’s website.

The first one is about liability and starts July 8th.

