Democratic senate candidates, Hickenlooper, Romanoff, to debate on KKCO

As ballots go out for Colorado's June 30 primary, two of the candidates are going head to head to try to win over voters.

Former Colorado Governor, John Hickenlooper, and Andrew Romanoff, the former Colorado Speaker of the House, are both democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate.

They will be debating Tuesday night at 6:30. We will air the debate live on KKCO, on our website, and on our Facebook page.

9 News' Kyle Clark will be the moderator for the debate.

The winner of the Senate primary will go on to the November election and will face off against the incumbent, Republican Cory Gardner.