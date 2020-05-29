Colorado Connections Academy holds virtual graduation

Turns out graduation season wasn't quite over. There was one more unique ceremony that happened on Thursday.

More than 345 online public school graduates got their diplomas virtually on Thursday.

Colorado Connections Academy students utilize an individual approach to learning. They meet online regularly. While many students experienced online learning this year because of the stay at home orders, it was still a special day for Sydni Saunders who lives in Montrose. Saunders has big plans following her virtual learning experience.

"I wanted to become a veterinarian since I was five years old and that dream has not gone away so I plan to attend the U of W in Laramie to major in animal science. I'm pre-vet medicine so I can get my bachelors and attend vets school," says Saunders.

