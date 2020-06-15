Colorado House passes new law enforcement legislation, Polis expected to sign

Colorado’s House has overwhelmingly passed legislation to improve police accountability and transparency following an emotional debate that followed weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd.

The bill requires all local and Colorado State Patrol officers who have contact with the public to be equipped with body cameras by July 1, 2023.

And it requires that unedited body cam footage be released to the public within 21 days of a misconduct complaint being filed.

The bill also bans the use of chokeholds and bars police from aiming tear gas or rubber bullets at protesters’ heads.

The bill has broad support in both chambers, and Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign it.

To view the full bill, click here.