Colorado Mesa University held a virtual ceremony that included videos sent in by graduates and speeches from some pretty notable faces. "I finished out my major online, so this just felt fitting to graduate online,” says Jamie Hicks, CMU graduate.

They plan on holding an in-person one, provisionally on August 1st.

The program featured speeches from CMU's President Foster, Governor Polis, Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner and some notable alumnus.