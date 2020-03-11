Colorado Mesa University to opt for online coursework after Spring Break due to virus concerns

In an email to students, John Marshall, Vice President of Student Services, announced that Colorado Mesa University will be opting for online coursework the two weeks following Spring Break.

This will span from March 23 to April 5.

While most courses will go online, the email reads, "The university recognizes there is a myriad of classes, and not all coursework will lend itself to online instruction, including internships, clinicals, practicums, etc."

The email emphasized that no cases had been confirmed in Mesa County or on campus.

Marshall says that all buildings will remain open on both the Grand Junction and Montrose campus'.