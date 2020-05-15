Colorado National Guard Flyover for Health Care Workers

The National Guard honored health care workers on the frontlines of covid-19 in flight across Colorado—and they did it in a big way.

The 140th Wing flew through Durango, Denver, and through the Western Slope from about 11 AM to 1 PM hitting many small towns and medical centers in-between.

While Mesa County continues to open back up, health care workers like many others have had to continuously adapt to new changes.

“To have the military you know, recognize what the health care workers are doing for the community, it’s a wonderful recognition and we’re very appreciative of it," said Gaye Slatter, O.R. and C.S. Manager, Community Hospital.

Both people in the medical field and various communities watched as they flew over 12 cities across the state.

