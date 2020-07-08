Colorado National Guard assists Family Health West Covid-19 testing

The Colorado National Guard has come to the Grand Valley to help test for covid-19.

They say they'll be helping out at several spots in the valley-- today they were at Family Health West.

They've seen over 60 sites since March.

"For our group it means the world, we joined the National Guard to help people, and to help our country, and to help our state-- so I think that the biggest reason that we're here is to make sure that we're able to help-- help fight covid, and it’s been an awesome honor to be a part of that,” says Kevin Childs, task force test support, team 1 lead, Colorado National Guard.

Family Health West is hoping to screen over 700 people by the time they're finished.

The testing will take place again tomorrow and Friday and the Willows and the Oaks long-term care facilities.

The facility says this is just one example of their many efforts to keep their patients safe during this time.

