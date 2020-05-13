Colorado National Guard F-16's are set to fly over Western Slope healthcare facilities on Friday

Make sure you can get outside on Friday, as F-16's from the Colorado National Guard will be flying over healthcare facilities across the Western Slope and Grand Valley.

Their flight path will go over Rifle, Fruita, Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Cortez, Durango, Pagosa Springs, and Alamosa. The National Guard says they are doing this to salute the frontline workers fighting against COVID-19.

Earlier in the month, the F-16's flew across areas on the Front Range that were being hit the hardest by the virus.

"As much as we wanted to include all of the critical Coloradans who are leading the fight against COVID-19 during the first flyover, we had to prioritize based on where the highest number of cases were," 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler said.

Due to fuel limitations, the F-16's couldn't cover the entire state on May 6.

This second flyover is part of the U.S. Air Force's Operation American Resolve, which is aiming to provide a boost in morale during these times of crisis.

"We truly appreciate the support of communities throughout Colorado over the years," said Fesler. "This flyover will give us a chance to reach those who are farther from the Front Range."

Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be visible are:

11:11 am – Middle Park Medical Center, Granby, CO

11:14 am – Kremmling Memorial Hospital, Kremmling, CO

11:24 am – Grand River Health, Rifle, CO

11:31 am – Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center Community Hospital, Fruita, CO

11:37 am – Saint Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center Heliport, Grand Junction

11:42 am – Delta County Memorial Hospital, Delta, CO

11:45 am – Montrose Memorial Hospital Heliport, Montrose, CO

11:55 am – Southwest Memorial Hospital-Emergency Room, Cortez, CO

12:00 pm – Animas Surgical Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Durango, CO

12:06 pm – Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs, CO

12:14 pm – SLV Health Regional Medical Center, Alamosa, CO

12:24 pm – Mt. San Rafael Hospital, Trinidad, CO

12:33 pm – Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Helipad, La Junta, CO

12:48 pm – Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker, CO