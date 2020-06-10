Colorado fire chief out after vowing to spray protesters

A fire chief in a small Colorado town has resigned after posting a comment on Facebook saying he would spray protesters in Denver with high pressure water hoses for fun.

Lyons Fire Chief JJ Hoffman resigned Tuesday over the comment he made last month about the people protesting the death of George Floyd.

Floyd's death has prompted protests across the U.S. and around the world against police brutality and racial injustice.

Hoffman said his comment was made in jest, and he apologized. Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Singer said Hoffman’s apology was not enough and that he had lost public trust.