Colorado moves from Stay-At-Home Order to Safer-At-Home Order

Governor Jared Polis held a briefing regarding safety and health restrictions as Colorado plans to re-open. As the Stay-At-Home Order is expected to expire April 26, Colorado will move to a Safer-At-Home Order.

Daily hospitalization rates are decreasing and to maintain that level, Coloradans must maintain at least 60% of fewer interactions with others. Governor Polis says staying home will no longer be mandatory but to strongly encouraged. If you must go out, continue taking safety measures like practicing social distancing, especially for those over the age of 60, those vulnerable and wearing masks.

Re-opening the state will vary by county. Local governments will get to decide whether or not to implement stricter restrictions.

When the order ends, critical businesses will remain open with precautions as it is now. Retailers will have the option to do curbside pick-up beginning April 27. Retailers will have the option to open to the public beginning May 1.

Phase one of re-opening Colorado will begin with establishments like salons, dental health facilities and real estate companies (house tours). Establishments will re-open while taking safety precautions.

Phase two will include bars and restaurants. For now, they will remain closed but can continue delivery and curbside pick-up. There are no guidelines or official re-open date yet.

Eagle County is the first to apply for re-opening. The county was also the first county in Colorado to issue a health order. The county has 485 cases and seven deaths. The county has been able to sustain and perform testing for 14 days. Governor Polis will be in Eagle County later this week.

“It’s not a time for anxiety, it’s not a time for fear, it’s a time for caution. It’s time for informed decisions. It’s a time for calculated risks. It’s a time to be careful. It’s a time to be safer at home if you can but be able to live in a sustainable but fulfilling way. Psychologically, emotionally, economically, putting bread on your table, as we prepare for the long haul,” says Governor Polis.

As of April 20, there are 10,106 positive cases of COVID-19. 1,880 are hospitalized and 449 deaths in the state of Colorado. Within the last 24 hours, 215 people have recovered and released from hospitals.

Guidelines will be updated and/or changed moving forward.