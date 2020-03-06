March is Colorectal cancer awareness month and one of the newest oncologists from St. Mary's is informing us on some new data.

According to the American cancer society they are predicting over 150,000 new cases in 2020.

Some symptoms of colon cancer are rectal bleeding, weight loss, fatigue, many people show no symptoms at all.

For seniors between the ages of 50 and 75, they should be getting screenings once a year at least.

Dr.Hansen says keeping up with your regularly scheduled medical exams is important, detecting any sort of disease early on is better.