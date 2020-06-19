Community members aid GJFD, additional agencies in horse trailer accident

The Grand Junction Fire Department is recognizing community members for their part in helping with an accident that occurred earlier on Friday.

The accident occurred near 23 Road and H Road, and involved a truck with a horse trailer attached going off the road into a steep embankment down into a small creek.

The GJFD says that the driver was transported, and the horse in the trailer was transported by Amigo Animal Climic to receive medical attention.

The GJFD says community members stepped up to help them out. Tow truck drivers arrived and offered their assistance, and local residents offered hay bails to prevent water from flooding the horse trailer.

Additional response agencies included the Lower Valley Fire Protection District, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, and Mesa County Government Road and Bridge.