Concern as North Fruita Desert seeing campground overflow

A viewer reached out to us concerned with the state of his favorite mountain bike trails.

He says campers are ignoring BLM guidance and pitching their tents wherever around the Fruita 18 Road bike trails, blaming increased traffic and social distancing in spreading them out. The BLM says there is a need for campground expansion-- but they're working on it. For campers to do it themselves would potentially be harmful to the environment.

"We love that desert. We always kind of thought [other] people did too. To see what some of these people are doing… maybe they're people who have no desert ethic, you know, don't realize how fragile it can be," says Fruita resident and mountain biker John Donovan.

The BLM says they've seen an average of a 50% increase of traffic on some areas of public lands. They say they've also seen a lot of out of town use, too, despite travel restrictions.